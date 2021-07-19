One rescued, two dead in Gurgaon building collapse

One person was rescued while two others died after a three-storied building collapsed in Gurgaon’s Khawaspur village on Sunday. Officials say they are working to find a fourth person who is believed to be buried under the rubble.

“We had rescued one person at around 9.30 pm last night itself and have pulled out two other bodies during the night-long operation. As per the information we have, there is a fourth person buried under the rubble. We are continuing work to locate him and pull him out,” additional divisional fire officer Gulshan Kalra said.

He added, “We still have to clear the rubble of one floor. Work has continued through the night, despite the rain. The teams did not even have time to change shifts.”

It was around 7 pm that the structure, located on Pataudi road, came crashing down. Officials said it was located on the premises of the ‘Cargo Deluxe Company’ and served as a residence for the employees. Teams of the administration, Gurgaon Police, fire department, health department, civil defense, and NDRF were immediately rushed to the spot to begin rescue operations.

The reason for the collapse is yet to be determined, officials said.