One patient dead as fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi’s Rohini

A patient died and a doctor suffered injuries after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday morning, officials with the fire department said.

The deceased was identified as Holi (64) from Laxmi Vihar in Prem Nagar, Delhi. Officials said they received information regarding the blaze on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Budh Vihar around 5 am, following which nine fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was completely doused by 6.50 am, they added.

“One patient, who was on ventilator support and undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, could not be rescued and has died. All the other patients were rescued. A doctor suffered injuries as he attempted to escape from the unit. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The fire is suspected to have broken out around 3.45 am, but there was a delay on the part of the hospital in reporting it. We received the call around 5 am,” said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief.

The police said the control room received a call at 4.50 am regarding a fire at Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini, following which local police and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire was on the third floor, apparently due to a short circuit. All the patients were safe except for one in the ICU on the third floor, who could not be shifted. After the fire was extinguished, the patient was rescued, but he died since electricity and oxygen supply got halted due to the fire,” said Pranav Tayal, DCP Rohini.

The police said an FIR was registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons at Vijay Vihar police station.