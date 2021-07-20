One Nation One Ration Card scheme to be enforced across Delhi from today

e-POS devices will be activated at all ration shops.

Twelve days before the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the Delhi government Monday announced that it will implement the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme and activate e-POS devices at all ration shops in the city from Tuesday.

The order paves the way for migrants living in Delhi, with ration cards registered in other states, to lift their monthly share of rice, wheat and sugar from any of the 2,000 odd ration shops located across the city. The SC had on June 29 ordered Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh to implement the scheme by July 31.

Other states and UTs have already implemented the scheme. Since Delhi had suspended the use of e-POS devices at ration shops in 2018, the scheme could not be implemented in the city so far. Under ONORC, ration can be disbursed to a beneficiary only after biometric authentication through e-POS (electronic point of sales).

In two separate orders, the Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department announced the decisions.

Through another order, the department said the distribution for July will begin Tuesday. Mostly, the distribution starts around the 10th of every month. However, training sessions and trial runs for e-POS devices across ration shops caused the delay this time.

Saurabh Gupta, secretary of the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealer’s Sang, said, “We welcome the decision to use e-POS devices. However, the department has not ensured that foodgrains reach the ration shops uniformly before issuing this order. This is likely to cause hardship to people.”