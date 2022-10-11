One lakh workers to participate in JP Nadda’s Oct 16 Ramlila Maidan gathering: Delhi BJP

About one lakh BJP workers will participate in the ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ to be addressed by the party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on October 16 at the Ramlila Maidan ahead of the national capital’s municipal elections likely to be held in December, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta has said.

Gupta said panch parameshwars or five workers in each booth, have been appointed in Delhi in the last 45 days at the booth level.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the in-charge of all the seven parliamentary constituencies, districts, mandals, and Shakti Kendras are working very hard for the programme. He said more than 50,000 workers have joined through the online link so far.

Gupta said a campaign will also be initiated in vehicles carrying flags on October 13 and 14 in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. A poster campaign will also be run all across Delhi. Along with this, more than 2000 buses have been arranged at the Ramlila Ground so that the workers do not face any problems in attending the meeting, he added.

Bidhuri said BJP workers are working with full zeal to make this convention a success. He said all the failures of Arvind Kejriwal will be highlighted and the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will be talked about during the event.

State general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the BJP is a party of workers and this is the reason that more than 17 crore workers have joined it to make it the world’s largest political party.