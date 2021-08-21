One held in Ghaziabad for duping clothing firm of Rs 3 crore

Noida Police have arrested a Ghaziabad resident for defrauding a clothing company to the tune of crores. According to the police, the accused, Aseem Maheshwari, took Rs 3.03 crore as advance payment on the basis of fake documents for production of face masks. The accused, however, absconded with the money, said police.

“An FIR was filed earlier in Phase 3, which alleged that a group of people took more than 3 crore to give face masks in return. The accused did not intend to manufacture any product and cheated the company after getting the money. We traced one accused to Sector 71 in Indirapuram area. Further investigation is pending,” said a Noida Police official.

The complainant in the case is Aman Mehra, Director of Global Mode and Accessories Pvt. Ltd, which is a Noida-based clothing company. The accused had signed an agreement with the complainant that they would supply face masks in bulk and a Rs 3 crore advance was agreed upon.

It was later found that the accused had prepared forged documents and pretended to be an authentic manufacturing company. The accused had taken money in instalments over a period of time, said police.

Another accused was arrested in June, said police.