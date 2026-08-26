One held for retired teacher’s murder at Jangpura home

The accused has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Ashrif who previously lived in Jangpura with his family, the officer said. The accused had later shifted to North Delhi’s Wazirabad.

Four days after a 69-year-old woman was killed and her house ransacked in Jangpura’s Pant Nagar, the police arrested a man from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on Tuesday. He is being brought to Delhi, an officer said.

The accused has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Ashrif who previously lived in Jangpura with his family, the officer said. The accused had later shifted to North Delhi’s Wazirabad.

An officer privy to investigation said that Ashrif was well versed with the topography of the area and was aware that the woman lived alone.

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“His plan was to leave for Nepal … He even met his mother who suspected that he had committed a crime. She had asked him to go to the police, but he fled,” the officer added. Police said Ashrif had been involved in other cases in the past. He spent three years in jail for a burglary, they said.