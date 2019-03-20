One held for property dealer’s murder, wanted to kill his partner instead

Over two weeks after a 52-year-old property dealer was shot dead inside his office in Rohini by a “masked man”, police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Jind, Haryana, for the crime.

DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra said the murder was a case of “mistaken identity” as the accused, Deepak Sharma, wanted to kill the victim Sanjeev Sharma’s business partner.

Police said that on March 1, Deepak parked his bike outside Sanjeev’s office in Rohini’s Begumpur, barged into his office and shot him dead, assuming Sharma to be the man he wanted to eliminate. A minor was also present in the office when the incident took place, police said.

“We examined CCTV footage of the area and realised that the accused was wearing a gamchha and the number on the licence plate was also incomplete,” said Mishra.

On March 17, Deepak was arrested from Jind, and the weapon used to shoot the property dealer was recovered. “During questioning, he told us that he first stole a bike from Jind, drove to Delhi and bought a gamchha for Rs 50. He then drove to Sharma’s office and shot him dead, assuming he was his target. We are yet to establish the motive of the murder,” said Mishra.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against Deepak at Begumpur police station, police said.