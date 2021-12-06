One dose of vaccine for all by mid-Dec: Govt’s vaccine push

With the Delhi government’s focus on getting everyone vaccinated before a possible third Covid wave hits, an average of 1.10 lakh people have got vaccinated every day for the past week. On Sunday, 1.6 lakh people got vaccinated, with around 1 lakh getting the second shot.

Officials said the government’s focus is now on getting everyone vaccinated with at least one shot by mid-December. Last week, in a meeting with DDMA officials, strategies such as lotteries, cash prizes were discussed to encourage vaccination.

District magistrates are also running ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ and ‘No One Left Behind’ campaigns to make sure everyone eligible gets at least one shot. The campaigns include identification, mobilisation, setting up camps and sending mobile teams to areas where people are unvaccinated.

According to official data, Delhi has around 48 lakh vaccine doses in possession at present.

“There was a time when vaccine availability was a big problem across city. However, since mid-September, the situation has been comfortable and Delhi has more than enough doses. While vaccination numbers are encouraging, there are certain areas that are lagging behind. We have spoken to DMs and asked them to launch special vaccination drives in their areas. Most people who have not been vaccinated with even a single dose so far are scared because of misinformation. Availability is not an issue at any centre,” said a senior government official.

In the last DDMA meeting, the government also suggested that starting December 15, only those people who have got at least one dose be allowed on public transport and in places such as restaurants, malls, cinema halls, religious places etc. The next DDMA meeting, where a call on these steps will be taken, is expected to be held early this week.