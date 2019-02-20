One dead in fire at Narela shoe factory

A 28-year-old worker died after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in Narela Industrial Area Tuesday morning. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the blaze in eight hours.

The workers were sleeping inside the factory when the blaze broke out, said police. One of the workers who was sleeping in the basement died due to suffocation, said a senior police officer, adding that the others managed to escape.

According to police, the man, Bablu Mehto, hailed from Bihar. “The fire broke out at 3 am. At least 15 labourers were sleeping at the time… everybody ran, but Bablu was trapped,” the officer said, adding that a case has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.