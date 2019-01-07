One dead in crash at Gurgaon underpass

One person was killed and another injured in an accident at the Sector 42-43 underpass on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road early Saturday morning. Police said their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. As per the FIR registered at Sushant Lok police station, the incident took place between 5.30 and 6 am in the carriageway meant to be used by vehicles travelling from the direction of DLF 5 towards Sikanderpur.

The victim, Harish (30), was driving the two-wheeler while the injured person has been identified as Mohammad Kabul (22). Both worked as chefs in a Gurgaon bar and lived in Chakkarpur village, said police. Police said the two had finished their shift at 1.30 am and had gone to eat parathas, after which they were heading home.

“The men were at the underpass near the Sector 42-43 Rapid Metro station when a speeding car hit them from behind. They were both rushed to Paras Hospital, but Harish was declared dead on arrival,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The driver of the speeding Ertiga car abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (death by negligence), and the vehicle has been seized. Investigation is on to identify and nab the driver,” Boken said.

This is not the first fatality at an underpass in Gurgaon. With a total of 11 such structures being inaugurated over the last two years, the city is seeing such collisions regularly — five fatalities have been reported inside underpasses since December 2017.

The worst of these took place inside the Sikanderpur underpass in May last year, when the driver of a Swift Dzire cab and a security guard were killed after their vehicle collided head-on with an SUV driving in the wrong direction of the carriageway. A woman pilot of a private airline, who was on her way to the airport in the vehicle, was also injured in the incident.

Past accidents

June 25, 2018: Man killed after his car rammed a divider inside Rajiv Chowk underpass

May 6, 2018: 2 killed in head-on collision with another car at Sikanderpur underpass

March 13, 2018: Man killed when his bike was hit by a speeding car at underpass near Medanta –The Medicity.

Dec 27, 2017: Man killed after his bike was hit by a speeding Corolla near the mouth of Sikanderpur underpass