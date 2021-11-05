One dead, five injured after assailants open fire at family in Manesar village

A 21-year-old man was killed and five others injured after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a family in Kasan village, Manesar, on Thursday night.

Police said that an old enmity related to taking revenge for a murder in 2007 is suspected to be the reason behind the crime. They added that the incident was reported at around 8 pm when the family of Gopal, who is a former village sarpanch, was offering prayers on the occasion of Diwali. The assailants entered the house and started shooting indiscriminately.

Six members of the family, including an eight-year-old child, suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to a private hospital, the police said.

Veer Singh, ACP Pataudi, who also has the additional charge of Manesar, said, “One person succumbed to the injuries at the hospital while five from the family are undergoing treatment. Multiple gunshots were fired. Teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.”

Police sources said that one suspect has been identified by the family.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, informed, “When the assailants entered the house, the family’s pet dog charged at them. The dog was injured in the firing has been taken for treatment.”

Police said an FIR would be registered once the statement of the victim’s family is recorded.