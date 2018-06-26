One dead as car rams divider at Gurgaon underpass

While Vivek died on the spot, Rahul was rushed to a hospital in Gurgaon, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. (Representational) While Vivek died on the spot, Rahul was rushed to a hospital in Gurgaon, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the Fortuner car they were travelling in rammed a divider at the Rajiv Chowk underpass.

Police were alerted to the incident around 2 am. The dead, identified as Vivek Yadav, was a resident of Civil Lines, while his cousin, Rahul, works as a software engineer in Gurgaon.

“They left around 8 pm from Sector 57, and were returning to Civil Lines when the incident took place,” said Rajpal Yadav, Station House Officer of Shivaji Nagar police station.

“It appears they were speeding, and one of the car’s tyres burst as they descended into the underpass,” he said.

Police said Vivek, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the divider.

While Vivek died on the spot, Rahul was rushed to a hospital in Gurgaon, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

No case has been registered, police said.

