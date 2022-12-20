One dead, 24 hurt in Noida bus-truck crash due to fog

One person lost life and 24 others suffered injuries in a road accident involving a bus and truck in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Noida Tuesday morning, police said. This was the third such incident since Sunday due to foggy weather which lowered the visibility of drivers, police said.

According to police, the bus with 60 passengers rear-ended a truck on the Agra-Noida route between the peripheral expressway and Galgotias University.

Senior police officials, including DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma, have rushed to the accident spot, where the bus had fallen off the side of the road after ramming the rear end of the truck and colliding with the safety railings. All the wounded passengers are undergoing treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and Kailash Hospital, police said.

Also Read | Dense fog over parts of Delhi, temperatures set to dip this week

“Due to excessive fog on the road, drivers should drive their vehicle at proper speed and proper distance, visibility is less. Make sure to follow the traffic signals to reach your destination,” the Noida Traffic police stated on social media. In case of issues, the police can be contacted on the helpline number 0-9971009001.

A dense fog situation led to two separate accidents in the district on Monday, with passengers escaping without injuries. At least 13 others were injured in similar incidents in Amroha and Hapur in a bus collision and highway pileup respectively. Early on Sunday morning, a collision of two buses near Noida’s Sector 157 had left three passengers dead and 10 injured.