One day’s salary to be cut: Notice to 50 JNU teachers who went on campus strike

Around 50 teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who participated in a one-day strike called by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on July 31, are likely to have a day’s salary cut and be issued showcause notices, sources said. The Vice-Chancellor is said to have announced the decision at an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Thursday.

“The V-C said those who participated in the strike would be issued showcause notices and one day’s salary would be cut. The reason given was that the 100 metre radius (of no-protest zone) around academic buildings and the administrative block was violated,” an EC member told The Indian Express. Another member also said the VC said the “matter would be dealt as per the statutes”.

The other decisions taken in the meeting included the approval of mandatory attendance for teachers, renaming the School of Management and Entrepreneurship after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the applying for HEFA (Higher Education Funding Agency) loan.

Earlier on August 1, letters were sent to around 50 teachers regarding their participation in the strike, which was called because of the VC’s “mindless regimentation” of the university, which the JNUTA said was “vitiating” the academic atmosphere.

“As per reports submitted by the JNU security, you have been seen participating in the strike on July 31 called by the JNUTA. You are requested to clarify your position by 5 pm tomorrow on whether you have been one of the participants in the strike, failing which it will be assumed that you went on strike on July 31,” read the letter signed by the Registrar.

In response, the JNUTA wrote to the VC saying, “The right to express discontent through protest is a constitutional right which a University cannot restrict through the exercise of arbitrary administrative power. The teachers are deeply disturbed by the manner in which a democratic act of protest is being treated as an act of indiscipline and illegality.”

JNU Registrar and Rector 1 did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

The varsity said that after “detailed discussions”, the EC had decided to “introduce attendance for all regular faculty members of the university,” which was “in conformity with the recent resolution of JNU’s Academic Council and the UGC regulations”. The JNUTA had earlier held a referendum on the HEFA loan, in which 96 percent (288 out of 300) of those who voted had said the university should not be burdened by the loan. They have also criticised the mandatory attendance system: “The university should clarify why this loan is being sought from the HEFA. By deciding to issue notices to teachers, the administration has sent a clear indication that our right to protest is being threatened…” said JNUTA Secretary Sudhir Kumar Suthar.

