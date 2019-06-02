One day to go, confusion over JNU golden jubilee event accommodation continues

While academician and SPIC MACAY founder Kiran Seth said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hostelers will not have to make room for guests for their event beginning June 3 — as part of the varsity’s week-long golden jubilee celebrations — students and officials told The Indian Express that the arrangements are continuing as it is.

On May 28, The Indian Express had reported that senior wardens of seven hostels were asked by the JNU administration to vacate a section of students from their dormitories by May 30 for about 10 days, to accommodate nearly 1,000 guests for their Golden Jubilee celebrations. The notice was for the P-III category, which includes students who are residents of Delhi or have five or fewer points.

The move had attracted criticism from the JNU students’ union as well as hostel residents.

Speaking to The Indian Express Saturday, Seth had said that space was being made at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

A student at JNU’s Narmada Hostel, who is out of town, said her room had been “double-locked”. “I asked the caretaker today if we will no longer have to vacate rooms, but he said this was not true. He told me the room has been double-locked so I can’t access it, and asked me not to come till June 10,” she claimed.

Gautam Jha, senior warden of the Mahi-Mandavi hostel, said they had made space for guests and that no students were forced to vacate. “We have a dormitory free. It was almost vacant, only one or two students were there…,” he said, adding that they had not received any communication regarding accommodation at IIT-D.

Additional Dean of Students Dhananjay Singh did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

A senior official said, “I don’t know about accommodation at IIT, but the arrangements in JNU are in place. Students requested to vacate rooms were either those who have completed their course or those who were earlier allocated double-seater rooms but didn’t move…”

IIT-D Associate Dean, Hostel Management, Arvind Nema told The Indian Express that the institute would accommodate around 200 guests: “We have made arrangements… No student has been asked to vacate their rooms.”