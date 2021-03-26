One assailant shot dead, another injured in firing: Gangster flees police custody after shootout at GTB hospital

A gangster allegedly involved in several cases of murder and extortion escaped from custody after a shootout at GTB Hospital on Thursday, after almost 10 of his associates showed up and attacked policemen accompanying him.

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was brought to the hospital for treatment when armed assailants attacked personnel from the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. Police fired back, killing one of them on the spot and injuring another. However, the others managed to flee with Fajja. A case has been registered and several teams from the Eastern range are looking for them.

Last year, Gogi and his three associates, including Fajja, were arrested by the Special Cell from Gurgaon’s MAPSKO Casabella Apartments for running extortion rackets. Police said Fajja’s associates had been planning his escape for some time.

Police said the men arrived at the hospital in a white Scorpio and an Apache bike. Fajja was in the surgery OPD block at the time. A senior police officer from the 3rd Battalion said Fajja was accompanied by five armed policemen, including a videographer from Mandoli Jail, to GTB. “Fajja was complaining of abdominal pain for some time and had visited the hospital two days ago as well,” he said.

After his appointment, Fajja was being taken to the temporary lockup in the hospital when a guard from the police team spotted two of the assailants. They overpowered the guard and threw chilli powder at the team. Over 20 rounds were fired by both sides and one of the assailants, Ankesh, was shot in the back and fell while another accused, Ravi (35), sustained two bullet injuries in the chest. “We thought he would stop but he ran towards the maternity block. He then tried to escape from gate no. 1 but collapsed and died,” said an officer.

Police said Fajja and the other men, meanwhile, abandoned the car and ran. At Gate No. 7, two of the accused pushed a pregnant woman and her husband to the ground and snatched their bike. As people started to gather around, the accused threatened them by firing three rounds in the air before fleeing on the bike.

Joint CP (Eastern range) Alok Kumar said the team was quick to respond and fired at the criminals, catching two of them: “The team fired around 12 rounds. The criminals also fired back but no personnel was injured. Patients and other civilians were safe because of their prompt action.”

Police recovered three-four illegal weapons from the spot and seized the Scorpio.

A senior officer said they tried to recover footage from the hospital but CCTVs were “out of order”: “We are now looking at CCTVs from the road and nearby areas. The accused fled on bikes and couldn’t be traced immediately because of the crowded area.”

Police said Ravi and Ankesh are involved in several cases.

Kapil Yadav, whose bike was snatched, said he had come with his wife from UP for her checkup and they were sitting on the two-wheeler when the accused attacked them. His wife didn’t sustain any injuries. Vinay Pal, who sells kulche, said, “I was standing outside gate no. 7 when I saw two men pushing the couple. The men had pistols and threatened everyone by firing in the air. We were scared and stood in the corner. They then fled on the bike.”