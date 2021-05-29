One arrested for killing woman in East Delhi hotel

The woman was killed by her partner following a heated argument, police said. (Representational Photo)

A 38-year-old woman was beaten to death inside a hotel room in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Wednesday night. Police said the deceased, Rani, was found dead by the hotel staff following complaints from people in adjoining rooms.

Her partner, Ganga Ram Das, was arrested from the spot.

A case under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act was also registered by the police against the hotel owner for violating lockdown norms and operating the facility.

“A fight broke out between the couple inside the room. Other guests soon complained to the hotel staff. They tried to open the door and called the police. When we reached the spot, the woman was found dead with severe injuries on her face and chest,” a senior police official said.

The police arrested Das, who drives an e-rickshaw and lives in Trilokpuri. Rani also lived near Das’s house with her husband. Police said Das was angry after Rani refused to give him money and blocked his phone number.

According to the police, Rani and Das came to the hotel on Wednesday at around 1 pm. Das told the police that he and Rani were in a relationship which Rani wanted to end. “The accused would borrow money from the woman and kept harassing her over the same. Days before her murder, the woman blocked his phone number, but he kept calling her from different numbers and asked her to meet him at the hotel,” the police informed.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (East), confirmed the details and said that Das killed Rani by hitting her repeatedly. The police reached the spot at around 10 pm after the hotel staff called them. Das has been booked under Sections of murder and assault.