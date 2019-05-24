Once with Congress, BJP’s Rao Inderjit gets third term in Gurgaon

BJP candidate and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh Thursday retained the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, securing a victory with a margin of nearly 4 lakh votes. According to data provided by the Election Commission of India, Singh secured a vote share of 60.94%, which corresponds to 8,81,546 votes, as opposed to the next best candidate, Congress’s Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who secured 4,95,290 votes with a vote share of 34.24%.

This will be Singh’s third term as the MP from Gurgaon. He had won the elections fighting as a Congress candidate in 2009, and switched over to the BJP by the time the Lok Sabha elections took place in 2014.

His margin this year is higher than the last time, when he secured 2,74,722 votes more than Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Zakir Hussain. While Singh secured 6,44,780 votes that year, Hussain obtained 3,70,058 votes. The Congress had fielded Rao Dharam Pal in 2014, who secured only 1,33,713 votes.

The INLD, which fielded Virendar Rana this time, secured only 9,911 votes. BSP’s Chaudhary Rais Ahmad came in third in Gurgaon with 26,756 votes and a vote share of 1.85%. Dr Mehmood Khan, the candidate fielded by the AAP-JJP alliance in the constituency, secured only 8,993 votes.

Addressing workers in Rewari Thursday evening, after his victory became imminent, Rao Inderjit Singh said, “It has never before happened that all 10 seats have been won by BJP. This has happened despite people, especially our opponents, saying we will get very few votes in Mewat.”

“I want to reassure you… this faith that you have put in me towards the end of my political career, I will put complete effort to try to be worthy of that trust,” he said.