Once its core member, Prashant Bhushan says IAC propped up by RSS, BJP

When contacted, an AAP spokesperson and Yogendra Yadav declined to comment on Bhushan's allegations. While Yadav supported the IAC from outside, he joined forces with Kejriwal in August 2012 after the announcement on AAP's launch.

AAP founder member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was expelled from the party in 2015, has claimed that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement was “propped up by the BJP and RSS” to bring down the UPA government.

Bhushan was a core member of IAC, which was the precursor to AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, he was expelled from the party along with Yogendra Yadav over alleged “anti-party activities”.

In an interview with India Today TV’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Bhushan said: “In hindsight there are two things that I do regret. One is not seeing that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS for their own political purposes to bring down the Congress government and get themselves in power.”

“I have no doubt about it (RSS-BJP role) today. He (Anna Hazare) was also probably not aware of it, Arvind was aware of it, I have very little doubt of that. The second regret that I have is not having understood Arvind’s character earlier enough. I understood it too late by which time we had actually created another Frankenstein’s monster so to say,” he said.

