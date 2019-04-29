Once hub of boxing and wrestling, South Delhi villages seek revival

In South Delhi’s Shahpur Jat, one half of a two-acre park is used as a parking lot while the other doubles up as a jogging track and a play area. Come evening, around 50 children and youth, aged between 6 and 22 years, gather to learn boxing.

With no proper ring, dust swirls in the air as they begin practise. “For the children, it’s a choice between inhaling dust or getting into gambling, drugs and sitting indoors with a video game or mobile in hand,” said Manoj Panwar (40), a former international-level pugilist from Shahpur Jat who coaches children in his spare time.

“My brother committed suicide after he lost Rs 80 lakh on an IPL bet. That’s when I resolved to revive the sporting culture in the village,” he said. Until 20 years ago, Shahpur Jat and other villages in South Delhi were a hub for sports like swimming, boxing and wrestling. Due to pollution, lack of open spaces and poor upkeep of parks, the sports culture fizzled out.

With two sportspersons contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year — BJP’s Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi and Congress’s Vijender Singh from South — The Indian Express visited the urban villages of Munirka, Lado Sarai, Shahpur Jat and Asola-Fatehpur Beri to see what residents think about the candidates. While some said they are a better alternative when it comes to reviving sports in villages, others feel they won’t make much of a difference.

“Between 1994-2004, we produced several district- and national-level players. But over time, open spaces shrank… We used to practise in a government school, but were later denied permission. Sports has never been an election issue…,” said Panwar. On if he expects change with Singh and Gambhir contesting polls, national-level pugilist Vijay Kumar said: “We support both and hope they win… they will understand our situation better.”

Like Shahpur Jat, Lado Sarai too had a thriving boxing culture. Pramjeet Sejwal, whose family produced several swimmers, including Asian Games medal- list Sandeep Sejwal, said: “Sportspersons coming into the fray will create an interest among youngsters… but improvement in sporting infrastructure is unlikely.”

“The village has produced Olympians, but we have no government pools… We take our children to private ones…,” he added. On the outskirts of Delhi is Asola-Fatehpur Beri, with SUVs and Enfield motorcycles outside several homes. The village acquired a name for wrestling in the last few years. Now, it is plagued by lack of amenities.

Wrestler Girish Tanwar said, “Our experiences with politicians have not been good… We had repeatedly asked them for wrestling mats to no avail. We finally collected money and got them ourselves. We also have no coaches to train us.” “In villages, politics is influenced by what elders say, but Vijender and other sportspersons are quite popular among youngsters,” he added.

Munirka, however, has better sports infrastructure with boxing rings and space for judo. It has also produced over 20 international-level swimmers, including 1988 Olympian Khajan Singh Tokas. But with a natural pool in the area drying up over the years, the village’s dream run ended.

“Open spaces are being encroached by cars; politicians have limited their role to installing open gyms and streetlights… Sportspersons entering politics should not just look at developing sports, they should know what needs to be done to groom talent at a young age…,” said Tokas.