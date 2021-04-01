On way to work, Covid volunteer run over

The truck driver was caught by DUSIB staffers and locals.

Two men died and two were severely injured after a speeding truck rammed into a scooter and hit a footpath where three homeless men were sleeping. The incident took place in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate Wednesday morning.

The scooter rider, Vehram Khan, and one of the homeless men were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police said Khan was a civic defence volunteer. “He was posted at GB Pant Hospital as part of the Covid vaccination drive. On Wednesday morning, he was on his way to work when the truck hit him,” said a police officer.

The officer added, “A truck was coming from Shastri Park side when it hit the scooter and then ran over the men on the footpath. The driver wasn’t able to control his vehicle. It stopped when it hit a boundary and fell into a canal.”

Police received a call around 6.15 am from a DUSIB night shelter located near the spot.

All four persons were rushed to the hospital where Khan was declared dead. Police said the homeless man who died is yet to be identified. The two other men are undergoing treatment at Sushruta Trauma Center and are unfit to make a statement, police said.

Based on local enquiry, police found that the truck was speeding when it rammed the scooter and the boundary. The accused driver, Ateek Ahmed, was caught by DUSIB staffers and locals. The vehicle is registered under Ahmed’s mother’s name. Police said he works on contract and was carrying plants at the time.

Vehram is survived by his wife, child and six siblings. The family lives in Matia Mahal.

A family member said, “Khan was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was coming back home and had to leave for duty. We want police to book the accused under stringent law.”

Locals at the DUSIB shelter claimed there isn’t enough space inside because some beds have been removed to follow social distancing norms, which is why several homeless people sleep on the streets nearby.

Night shelter officials, however, said the three men sleeping on the pavement were not registered with them. “They might have come here to have a meal but didn’t sleep at the shelter. Despite Covid regulations, we have vacancy and take details of all occupants. The men chose to not come here. We were here in the morning when the accident took place. We called police and helped the injured men,” said a night shelter volunteer.