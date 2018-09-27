On way to Safdarjung hospital, jailed ex-MLA gives police the slip

Rambeer Shokeen was arrested in 2016 by the Delhi Police, after he was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (file photo) Rambeer Shokeen was arrested in 2016 by the Delhi Police, after he was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (file photo)

Rambeer Shokeen, the jailed ex-MLA from Mundka and uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, escaped the custody of Baghpat police when he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment Wednesday evening.

Shokeen was arrested in 2016 by the Delhi Police, after he was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He had been on the run for a year before his arrest, and was shifted from Tihar to Baghpat Jail last December.

Confirming the incident, DCP (south) Vijay Singh said a search is on to nab him. “Around 2 pm, he came to the city along with Baghpat police… They informed us around 5.30 pm and we are lodging an FIR,” he said.

“He had started complaining of back pain after being shifted to Baghpat Jail… Baghpat police were taking him to Safdarjung for treatment. He had visited the hospital on several occasions and was admitted once as well,” said police sources.

Delhi Police said their Baghpat counterparts had not intimated them about their visit to the hospital, and that they have informed their seniors of their negligence. “A few days ago, Shokeen had applied for interim bail, citing the illness of his wife… the matter was listed in court on Thursday,” added police sources.

Denied a ticket by the BJP during the 2013 Assembly polls, Shokeen contested as an independent candidate from Mundka and won. Last year, he joined the Congress. After Bawana’s arrest, Shokeen was allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities.

