On trip to Himachal, bus with DU students overturns; 1 dead, 40 injured

A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned Friday, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said.

There were 44 people on the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College (KNC) and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road when the bus was heading towards Haryana. Eyewitnesses said that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli.

The victim, Kaushangi Aarya from KNC (20), hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death. Four others suffered fractures and the rest sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Reacting to the incident, Kamala Nehru College principal (Officiating) Dr Kalpana Bhakuni said it was not an official trip arranged by the college or the university. “I am currently reaching out to parents of the students involved in the accident. This was not an official trip arranged by the college or the university. They organised it on their own… I also got to know (of it) when the accident happened and there were students from other colleges too.”

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital. One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur.

PGI Chandigarh confirmed that a 22-year-old student was admitted to the Advanced Trauma Centre of the Institute Friday evening. “One female patient named Shweta (20) from Kerala has been admitted to the Advanced Trauma Centre. She is stable… (she) had head and chest injuries. Neurosurgery has cleared her of any serious head trauma,” said a release from the hospital. Shweta is a student of Delhi University.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus. The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, the SDM added.