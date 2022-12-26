On the anvil: ‘Floating’ solar farms on Delhi’s water bodies, first one at Bawana lake

After rooftop panels, the Delhi government has come up with a new proposal to generate electricity through solar energy by installing ‘floating solar farms’ in lakes, water bodies and ponds across the city. While the project has been started in Telangana and Visakhapatnam, it will be the first in Delhi, said officials.

The power department has decided to start the project on a pilot basis at Outer Delhi’s Bawana lake. “We are working on a proposal to install floating solar panels on water bodies such as on the Yamuna at Wazirabad and several ponds and lakes, wherever possible. These panels can be installed on natural water bodies and man-made lakes. But it will require running water with good flow, only then can it successfully generate electricity,” said a senior Delhi government official.

“Bawana lake comes under the Delhi government and we already have our power plant, so installation process, including permission and required clearance from departments such as DJB won’t take time,” said the official.

The official said the water body at Bawana has a capacity to generate about 1 MW power: “The Bawana power plant has 1,500-1,600 MW capacity, and big plants have ancillary power requirements. So, power produced during the pilot will be used to meet requirements of the plant.”

The panels will be installed through IPGCL. Explaining the process, an official said: “Floaters will first be installed on the water and solar panels will be set up on them… A wire rope between the floaters and solar panels will be connected to a transformer across the water body… Electricity produced from panels will be stored in the transformer and grid and will be distributed accordingly.”

Explained The benefits Floating solar panels are cheaper and more efficient than rooftop ones and don’t need land to be acquired to install photovoltaic panels. They reduce water evaporation, there-by saving more water for hydropower generation.

According to officials, floating solar panels are cheaper and more efficient than rooftop ones. A solar expert said, “As there is scarcity of open land in Delhi, installing solar panels in lakes and reservoirs will be beneficial as the water flow here is also stationary. But it depends on which model the government picks. There are multiple models… floaters are costlier than other models.”

A study titled ‘Floating solar PV to reduce water evaporation in water-stressed regions and powering water pumping: Case study Jordan’, published in the Energy Conversion and Management journal in May, also looked at correlation between floating solar panels and evaporation from large waterbodies. It said the system installed on a reservoir in Jordan, which faces extreme water scarcity, led to reduction of over 40% in evaporation and produced 425 MWh of electricity annually.

Power department officials added, “Once the proposal is presented, it will be moved to the minister in-charge for approval. Tendering process will then begin; it will take about 6 months to be installed.” The government has so far generated 230 MW through rooftop panels.