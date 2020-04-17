On Covid-19 quarantine list, home in IIT-Delhi

The institute has now asked the IIT-D community to “minimise” the use of delivery persons from outside. The institute has now asked the IIT-D community to “minimise” the use of delivery persons from outside.

A house at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi campus is among those quarantined in Delhi after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for coronavirus. The institute has now asked the IIT-D community to “minimise” the use of delivery persons from outside. The Indian Express had Wednesday reported that 72 houses have been quarantined in South Delhi after the man tested positive.

On Thursday, a circular was issued by the Security Unit of IIT-D regarding one of the houses in the campus being quarantined until April 23. “Recently, a house in the Old campus has been marked by the Delhi government as ‘quarantine’ up to April 23. All members of this house have been directed to remain inside. For their daily requirements, neighbours and security team is helping,” Security Officer Sandeep Sharma said in the circular.

“There is no need for the campus community to panic. As per information received, this has happened due to a COVID-19 affected delivery boy. In view of the above, the campus community is requested to minimise using services of external delivery persons,” he added.

Seeking “cooperation of all”, the circular requested residents to “wear masks when they go out of their residence” and “keep social distance of at least 6 feet and not crowd in the campus shops”.

Asked if this was the same delivery employee mentioned in the Express report, IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “Yes. It looks like.” Asked when the house was put under quarantine, he said, “No one has tested positive on campus. This happened today morning only. There is no positive case.”

Rao did not respond to queries on whether the house belonged to a faculty member or non-teaching staff, and how many people live in the house.

A senior official told The Indian Express that none of the people had so far shown any symptoms.

Last month, the institute had asked eight staff members and two guests to self-quarantine after it was found that a guest who tested positive for coronavirus, with a history of travel to Italy, had stayed in one of the institute’s guesthouse.

