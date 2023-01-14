On Noida’s Aqua Line, minimum balance on metro card hiked: Here are the details

Starting Monday, if you want to travel on Noida’s Aqua Line metro, you must have at least Rs 50 in your metro card. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday increased the minimum balance on Aqua Line smart cards from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

NMRC managing director and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said this will come into force from January 16. “NMRC is implementing the change in minimum balance amount in NMRC smart cards to address operational issues and problems faced by commuters. Minimum balance amount in NMRC Smart Card for entry at station will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 w.e.f. 16.01.2023,” she said in an official statement.

Maheshwari also said that to inform passengers about the new rule for smart cards, regular announcements will be made at the stations and inside the trains.

NMRC’s Aqua Line has been operational since 2019. It starts from Sector 51 in Noida and departs at Depot in Greater Noida. It currently covers a total of 21 metro stations.

Noida spokesperson Nisha Wadhawan told The Indian Express that NMRC has sold a total of 1,30,800 cards till date. She also said that around 45,000 passengers travel daily on the line and out of this, around 50 per cent (approx. 22,000) travel using a smart card.

“We were frequently receiving complaints from passengers on this. For example, a person has Rs 20 in their smart card and he/she travels to a station where the fare is Rs 30. Due to this, the passenger could not exit. In such a situation, the only solution was to recharge the card. But many times, due to slow internet or server issues, smart card recharge could not be completed and the passengers were left stranded on the station,” said Wadhawan.

She further said, “Due to this situation, our technical team came up with this solution that minimum balance should be Rs 50.”

When asked why NMRC could not keep the same minimum balance as Delhi metro, where it is only Rs 10, she said, “Delhi metro takes an extra Rs 50 while buying a smart card. So, they have a margin. But we do not charge extra. We give smart card on the same recharge price.”

According to NMRC, its all-time highest ridership of 52,696 was recorded on November 30 last year. The corporation claims that the ridership has been increasing steadily because of various initiatives like providing commuter-friendly facilities, NMRC Card & Mobile app, increase in frequency of trains etc.