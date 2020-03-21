On Janata Curfew, Delhi Metro won’t ply Sunday

This is the first time Metro services will be shut for a whole day. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) This is the first time Metro services will be shut for a whole day. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Metro rail services will remain suspended on Sunday, a measure aimed at encouraging people to stay indoors in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew”.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said: “In the wake of ‘Janata Curfew’ this Sunday, it has been decided to keep Metro services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19.”

While the Metro shuts operations for a few hours on some festivals, this is the first time it will be shut completely for a whole day.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister asked all people to follow a self-imposed curfew between 7 am and 9 pm.

The Metro’s decision to suspend all train services on March 22 also comes a day after it issued an eight-point advisory to the public, asking them to avail its services only for essential purposes.

It also put into effect a policy, urging commuters to maintain a gap of at least one metre among themselves, both inside the train and on the premises of stations spread across the capital and the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be also be discontinuing Metro and city bus services Sunday.

Officials said the step is a preventive measure to contain the spread of the disease, as cases continue to rise in the country.

NMRC earlier released a detailed sanitisation advisory on cleaning and hygiene measures at platforms and other premises.

