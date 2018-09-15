On HC’s auction list, two diesel vehicles older than 10 years

Of the 15 cars, nine were registered in January 2006; one in February 2006; two in June 2006; and three in April 2008. Of the 15 cars, nine were registered in January 2006; one in February 2006; two in June 2006; and three in April 2008.

The Delhi High Court has scheduled an auction to sell some of its vehicles, including two diesel ones that are older than 10 years and are banned by the National Green Tribunal from use in the capital. As per the law, sale of diesel vehicles older than 10 years is not allowed in the capital.

When contacted, the HC registry said that they are “conscious of this fact”. “We are not saying that you (the buyer) should drive in Delhi,” said a senior official in the registry, when the issue was pointed out. The tender notice on the Delhi HC website invites bidder quotations in sealed covers for the sale of 21 vehicles on an ‘as is here is basis’, including 15 petrol-run Toyota Corolla and six diesel-run Toyota Innova.

Of the 15 cars, nine were registered in January 2006; one in February 2006; two in June 2006; and three in April 2008. Among the six diesel cars, two Toyota Innovas were registered in April 2007 and have crossed the 10-year mark. The other four were registered in April 2009, and will complete 10 years in April next year. In 2015, the National Green Tribunal had banned the use of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi-NCR, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Last year, the Tribunal had declined permission to use 10-year-old diesel vehicles or those which were not BS-IV (Bharat Stage emission norms) compliant. The tender notice was issued under the signature of Registrar (protocol) G R Grover, who said that there is no condition on the sale of the two Toyota Innovas. “The person buying is already aware how old the vehicle is,” he said.

The reserved price for the two Innovas is Rs 2,10,000 each, and the amount to be paid for confirming the bid is

Rs 25,000. As per the tender notice, the quotations along with a demand draft of the application money should be delivered in a sealed cover to the Joint Registrar (Protocol) by 11 am on or before September 22. The tender also states that the successful bidder shall get the vehicle transferred in his/her name as per rules, at his/her own cost and responsibility, on taking delivery and within the time prescribed for this purpose.

“The Delhi High Court shall not, in any manner, be concerned with or responsible for registration of the vehicle and will have no liability whatsoever after the delivery of the vehicle to the successful tenderer,” it added.

