On first very poor air day, not all neighbourhoods in the national capital are equal

South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar had the highest average PM2.5 level on Diwali day, while Anand Vihar had the highest average PM10 concentration, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows.

The average PM2.5 level at Nehru Nagar on Diwali day was 312 µg/m3. Okhla Phase-II and RK Puram followed with levels of 303 µg/m3 and 304 µg/m3 respectively.

At Anand Vihar, the average PM10 level on Diwali day was 462 µg/m3. This was followed by Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which had a PM10 level of 421 µg/m3 on Diwali day, going by a report on Diwali air quality prepared by the DPCC.

The DPCC’s data also points to a reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 levels at all 24 locations monitored on Diwali day this year as compared to last year. The reduction in PM2.5 levels ranges from 21% at Patparganj to 80% at Mandir Marg. At Nehru Nagar, the PM2.5 level last year on Diwali was 661 µg/m3, indicating a 53% reduction in PM2.5 levels this year on Diwali day.

The reduction in PM10 levels also ranged from 20% at Okhla to 69% at Wazirpur on Diwali this year compared to last year.

Data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also shows that some monitoring stations recorded a large spike in pollution levels around midnight. At midnight on Tuesday, the PM10 level at the Nehru Nagar monitoring station in South Delhi was 1,086 µg/m3, up from 202 µg/m3 at 7 pm. The 24-hour standard for PM10 levels according to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards is 100 µg/m3.

The PM2.5 level also shot up to 943 µg/m3 at midnight, up from 122 µg/m3 at 7 pm on Monday. The 24-hour standard for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m3. Similarly, Punjabi Bagh recorded a PM10 level of 917 µg/m3 at midnight.

Advertisement

Firecrackers were set off in Delhi in violation of the ban, and noise levels were also up on Diwali day. The highest noise level was recorded at Karol Bagh – 82 decibels – on Diwali day, while Najafgarh saw the lowest noise level of 54 decibels. On the day before Diwali, Karol Bagh had recorded a lower maximum noise level of 71.2 decibels.

The noise levels at some monitoring stations like the one at Nehru Nagar, increased between 6 pm and midnight on Diwali. The noise level at Nehru Nagar hit a high of 74.2 decibels at 11 pm Diwali night, DPCC data shows. The noise limit for a residential area like the one in which the noise level at Nehru Nagar is monitored is 45 decibels at night.

The noise levels at Aurobindo Marg also increased between 6 pm and 11 pm Diwali night, reaching the highest level of 74.3 decibels at 8 pm.