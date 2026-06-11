On-duty traffic cop injured after being hit by speeding car in Southeast Delhi

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A traffic police head constable sustained injuries after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car being driven from the wrong side in Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Jullena on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.
According to the police, information regarding a medico-legal case was received from Fortis Escorts Hospital through a General Diary entry at New Friends Colony police station on Wednesday. A team rushed to the hospital and found that the injured traffic police officer was undergoing treatment.
The victim was identified as Head Constable Rahul Kumar who was on duty at the Sarai Julena red light at the time of the incident, officers said.
During inquiry, Kumar told police that the incident happened around 10.30 am when a vehicle, allegedly being driven rashly, negligently and at high speed, from the wrong side of the road, hit him while he was performing his duties.
Police said the offending vehicle fled immediately after the collision, leaving the injured officer at the spot. Kumar was taken to Fortis Escorts Hospital later.
Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, a case has been registered at New Friends Colony police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
During the initial investigation, police examined footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and the surrounding routes that helped them identify the offending vehicle — a black Kia car.
Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused driver, police said, adding that teams have been deployed and further investigation is underway.
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