On-duty traffic cop injured after being hit by speeding car in Southeast Delhi

Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused driver, police said, adding that teams have been deployed and further investigation is underway.

A traffic police head constable sustained injuries after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car being driven from the wrong side in Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Jullena on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, information regarding a medico-legal case was received from Fortis Escorts Hospital through a General Diary entry at New Friends Colony police station on Wednesday. A team rushed to the hospital and found that the injured traffic police officer was undergoing treatment.

The victim was identified as Head Constable Rahul Kumar who was on duty at the Sarai Julena red light at the time of the incident, officers said.