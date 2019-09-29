On DTU campus, trees are cleared without being cut

Around 80 trees have been transplanted and another 30 are in the process of being moved at Delhi Technological University to make space for the construction of new blocks.

The exercise is being carried out to clear out three different sites — adding up to between 5,000 and 6,000 square metres — for the construction of two new academic blocks, a men’s hostel and a women’s hostel on campus. The trees are being transplanted elsewhere within the campus, along the road towards its sports complex.

“Rather than cutting them, we decided to go with transplantation. There are always doubts, but the company carrying it out claimed that there is an 85% survival rate. The work has been going on for around 20 days now, and it has already been carried out for some 80 trees, all of which are healthy,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh.

Singh also added that 1,100 more trees are being planted on campus to compensate for the movement.

According to him, the average age of the trees being transplanted is 18-20 years. Of the 111 trees earmarked for transplantation, there are 48 kadam trees, 15 jamun trees, 14 papri trees, 12 neem trees, 10 kachnaar trees, 5 kaner trees, 2 alstonia trees, and one each of amaltash, machkan, sheesham, bakan and surf (kesiaviflora).

Of these, the largest are a jamun tree and a sheesham tree, both of which have girths of 1.8 metres. Seventy-eight trees have a girth of less than one metre.

The work at DTU is being carried out at an average cost of Rs 6,800 per tree, which includes maintenance for three months after the physical transplantation.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with deputy CM Manish Sisodia, visited the campus to observe the work being carried out.

“Today, we have seen how a tree can be transplanted and that there’s no need to cut a tree, no matter how large it is. We have already made the policy that if any new construction is to take place within Delhi, permission will not be granted to cut trees and they will have to be transplanted instead… After seeing what is being done here today, we can see that it is possible and we are being told that the survival rate is also very high. So this is very encouraging for us and for the environment,” said Kejriwal.

Tree transplantation has been of particular interest in the city after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had announced in his budget speech this year that for any project, permission to cut trees will only be granted to 20% of the total pool, while the rest would have to be transplanted. In this case, the trees are being transplanted within the same campus, so the problem of acclimatising with a different soil type does not arise. The species do not include those such as dak, arjun and palash — trees with deep roots which are not tolerant to the process.