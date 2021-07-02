On Doctors’ Day, CM Arvind Kejriwal extends his gratitude to the medical fraternity

The Delhi government Thursday launched a dialysis and paediatric ward at the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserting that the 1,243-bed facility is ready to handle patients in the event of a possible third wave of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The Delhi High Court has been monitoring the much-delayed project. At the event, Jain also thanked doctors, nurses and paramedic staff for their exceptional service during the second wave of Covid-19 to mark Doctors’ Day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his gratitude to the medical fraternity.

“We have been dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic for more than one year now. We have faced two waves of it. The second wave was more brutal. Every family was affected by the second wave. A lot of people also lost their lives during this time. Delhi government with doctors, nurses and paramedic staff tried their best to combat the virus.”

“No government or institution can deal with Covid-19 individually. We need to work together to combat the Coronavirus. We would not have succeeded if we had not got cooperation from society. We are thankful to the charitable trusts, non-profit organisations, and corporate sector that stepped up during this tough time and lent a helping hand,” the CM said.