On Delhi’s Yamuna banks, ‘school under bridge’ to make sure each child gets an education

With students who made it to Delhi University and others coming back to teach younger ones, a school under the flyover on the banks of the Yamuna has been helping out-of-school children mainstream into regular school for years.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 130 girls sat under the overhead Metro tracks near the river bank, facing five blackboards painted on the base wall of the overhead structure. This is the second shift of ‘The Free School under the Bridge,’ which has around 300 children attached to it at the moment — boys study in the morning shift. These are children of the farming community which cultivates on the banks of the Yamuna in the capital.

This year, around 30 children from this ‘school’ were enrolled into MCD and government schools at Shakarpur. Rajesh Kumar, a shop owner who has been running this set-up on his own initiative, said he had enrolled the first group of students — a bunch of 60-odd children from river bank — in 2007.

“I started by teaching children not enrolled in school for an hour a day under a eucalyptus tree, amid the agricultural fields, in 2006. I was frustrated by my efforts at teaching alone, so I approached the MCD primary school at Shakarpur for help and asked them to take the children off my hands. At first they made fun of me, but then a masterji came, saw what I was doing, and asked me to bring them to the school. That year itself, around 60 children were admitted,” he said.

Now, a sizeable number of children attending it are already students of either government or MCD schools, and come here for free ‘tuition classes’. Some out-of-school children are still being prepared to join a class appropriate for their age at a mainstream school.

One of the primary reasons this area has had a large number of students not enrolling in school is the lack of a public school in the vicinity — going to school in Shakarpur is a long walk from the children’s homes by the river.

Sania, who now studies at the Shakarpur Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, goes to school by bicycle. “If I ride really fast, I can reach in half hour,” she said.

Kumar says among the children who had studied at this school, one is currently a student at Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College, two are students at Pusa Industrial Training Institute, and one is working at Ashoka Hotel.

However, one of the teachers — there were six that afternoon, all of whom teach for free — has a special connection to the ‘school’ since she herself had studied there, and completed school from the Shakarpur government school this year.”I wanted to do a B.Ed as I think teaching is the best thing one can do, but I could not pursue it because my family didn’t allow me. They are trying to get me married. I am teaching here to remain in touch with studies,” said 19-year-old Amrita.