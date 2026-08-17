On Delhi’s roads with no seatbelt or helmet? CCTV may be watching

Travelling without a seat belt in your car or a helmet on a two-wheeler in Delhi? A CCTV camera installed by the Delhi Traffic Police may have possibly captured the violation. Apart from speeding and jumping of red lights, the Delhi Traffic Police’s CCTV-based surveillance system is now covering a wider range of offences under a pilot project launched earlier this year, including helmetless rides, ignoring seat belt norms, travelling in the wrong direction and making improper lane changes without prior indication.

“The expansion of camera-based enforcement comes as the Traffic Police increases its reliance on digital monitoring alongside personnel deployed on the roads, with the stated aim of improving compliance with traffic rules and reducing road crashes,” Vijyanta Goyal Arya, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told The Indian Express.

What numbers reveals

Delhi first introduced CCTV-based traffic enforcement in March 2019. The system primarily used two types of cameras — Overspeed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras, and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, which detect red-light jumping and violations at zebra crossings.

By March 2021, Delhi had 125 OSVD and 203 RLVD cameras installed. Since then, another 125 OSVD cameras — with expanded capabilities — have been added, with the latest installations completed by March this year. The process of installing 125 additional RLVD cameras is also underway, according to officers.

In the past four months, OSVD cameras with expanded capabilities have issued more than 20,000 challans for various traffic violations, said officers.

Till August 10, according to the official data, 3,044 two-wheeler riders were challaned for riding without helmets, while more than 13,405 motorists had been issued challans for driving without seat belts, according to official data. This works out to an average of about 25 helmet violations and 103 seat-belt violations being detected and challaned every day.

The cameras are also being used to detect improper lane changes and what traffic officials describe as zig-zag driving. Changing lanes without using an indicator or driving outside the designated lane is a traffic violation, officers said.

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Improving road safety in focus

Earlier, such violations were detected largely by traffic personnel on the road. The penalty for such violations ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Also Read | Gave a fake number to traffic cops? Your challan may still find you

Officers said the installation of the new OSVD cameras is intended to encourage motorists to follow traffic rules and improve road safety. “Digital enforcement through cameras is being expanded along with the deployment of traffic personnel to ensure better compliance with traffic rules and improve road safety,” Arya said.

The scale of automated enforcement is particularly evident in cases of speeding and red-light violations. This year, 1,56,528 vehicles have been challaned for jumping red lights, while 16,07,956 vehicles have been issued challans for speeding.