On Delhi’s roads with no seatbelt or helmet? CCTV may be watching

Delhi Traffic Police has expanded its CCTV-based enforcement system to detect helmetless riding, seat-belt violations, improper lane changes and zig-zag driving, alongside speeding and red-light offences.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiAug 17, 2026 07:51 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police CCTV cameras are now being used to detect a wider range of violations, including helmetless riding and seat-belt offences. (Image generated using AI)Delhi Traffic Police CCTV cameras are now being used to detect a wider range of violations, including helmetless riding and seat-belt offences. (Image generated using AI)
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Travelling without a seat belt in your car or a helmet on a two-wheeler in Delhi? A CCTV camera installed by the Delhi Traffic Police may have possibly captured the violation. Apart from speeding and jumping of red lights, the Delhi Traffic Police’s CCTV-based surveillance system is now covering a wider range of offences under a pilot project launched earlier this year, including helmetless rides, ignoring seat belt norms, travelling in the wrong direction and making improper lane changes without prior indication.

“The expansion of camera-based enforcement comes as the Traffic Police increases its reliance on digital monitoring alongside personnel deployed on the roads, with the stated aim of improving compliance with traffic rules and reducing road crashes,” Vijyanta Goyal Arya, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told The Indian Express.

What numbers reveals 

Delhi first introduced CCTV-based traffic enforcement in March 2019. The system primarily used two types of cameras — Overspeed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras, and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, which detect red-light jumping and violations at zebra crossings.

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By March 2021, Delhi had 125 OSVD and 203 RLVD cameras installed. Since then, another 125 OSVD cameras — with expanded capabilities — have been added, with the latest installations completed by March this year.  The process of installing 125 additional RLVD cameras is also underway, according to officers.

In the past four months, OSVD cameras with expanded capabilities have issued more than 20,000 challans for various traffic violations, said officers.

Till August 10, according to the official data, 3,044 two-wheeler riders were challaned for riding without helmets, while more than 13,405 motorists had been issued challans for driving without seat belts, according to official data. This works out to an average of about 25 helmet violations and 103 seat-belt violations being detected and challaned every day.

The cameras are also being used to detect improper lane changes and what traffic officials describe as zig-zag driving. Changing lanes without using an indicator or driving outside the designated lane is a traffic violation, officers said.

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Improving road safety in focus

Earlier, such violations were detected largely by traffic personnel on the road. The penalty for such violations ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Also Read | Gave a fake number to traffic cops? Your challan may still find you

Officers said the installation of the new OSVD cameras is intended to encourage motorists to follow traffic rules and improve road safety. “Digital enforcement through cameras is being expanded along with the deployment of traffic personnel to ensure better compliance with traffic rules and improve road safety,” Arya said.

The scale of automated enforcement is particularly evident in cases of speeding and red-light violations. This year, 1,56,528 vehicles have been challaned for jumping red lights, while 16,07,956 vehicles have been issued challans for speeding.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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