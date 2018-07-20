On Delhi govt plea, L-G’s CCTV panel extends feedback deadline

Delhi already has at least 2.5 lakh CCTVs in public spaces. Delhi already has at least 2.5 lakh CCTVs in public spaces.

In a significant development, the L-G panel on CCTVs has extended the deadline to receive public feedback on its recommendations till July 30 on the request of the AAP government. The government had earlier dismissed the committee and its report as “illegal”.

The apparent shift in the elected government’s stand, of lending legitimacy to the panel, comes days before the Aam Aadmi Party’s mega gathering over the issue on July 27 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The panel, in a set of rules, has proposed that Delhi Police’s DCP (Licensing) will be the “appropriate authority” on installation, operation and monitoring of CCTVs in public places, including in housing colonies, market places and government offices among others. The rules are proposed to be notified under the Delhi Police Act, 1978.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lashed out at the recommendations, saying it will only encourage “licence raj”. The AAP had said it was free to junk the report, especially in view of the July 4 Supreme Court judgment.

“In a change of position, the party has now decided to corner the L-G using the public feedback mechanism, even if that may be construed as lending legitimacy to the panel,” said sources.

As part of the new strategy, the party will mobilise public opinion against the key recommendations of the six-member committee. The panel had representatives from Delhi Police and the Centre’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, but no minister or MLA from the Delhi government.

“It will ensure that the government does not come across as unreasonable. It will be able to voice its opposition through laid-down norms. The plan is simple — if 50,000 people say in unison that police be kept out, the impact will be much bigger and cannot be easily dismissed,” said an AAP leader.

Sources said that the stadium has already been booked for the rally on the request of the CM’s Office. A large number of representatives of market associations and RWAs are expected to participate in the meeting.

Government sources also confirmed that the extension was granted on the request of Home Minister Satyendar Jain. Incidentally, Jain had written to the L-G demanding that the panel be scrapped right after it was constituted on May 8. He had also advised Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, its chairman, to not take part in its proceedings.

The initial deadline for feedback on the proposed rules, which envisages Delhi Police as the custodian of all CCTVs in public places, was till July 20.

If the ‘Delhi Rules for Regulation of CCTV Camera Systems in NCT of Delhi, 2018’ is notified, Delhi will become the first city with a set of rules governing CCTVs in public spaces.

After the SC judgment, Kejriwal had directed Parida to place the proposal on installation of 1.4 lakh CCTVs in the Cabinet. However, that has not happened so far. As per data from multiple authorities, Delhi already has at least 2.5 lakh CCTVs in public spaces.

