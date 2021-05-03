On day 1 of Delhi’s vaccination drive, some centres see long lines, others deserted

At a vaccination centre in Jangpura, vaccines arrived only at 11 am, according to staff present at the school site.

Serpentine lines outside some sites, staff waiting for people to turn up at others — the first day that Delhi opened up vaccination for those between the ages of 18 and 44 was a mixed bag.

At many centres, vaccines arrived late and by the time they did, long queues had formed outside centres.

At a vaccination centre in Jangpura, vaccines arrived only at 11 am, according to staff present at the school site. Five sites were created inside schools and in each, about 150 slots were allotted. A separate waiting area for those who were vaccinated, and had to wait 30 minutes, had also been set up.

But the initial delay in vaccines arriving at the centre meant that while people were waiting in a queue outside the centre for the first slot between 10 am and 12 pm, those for the next slot had already arrived. Vaccination started at 11 am, with one vaccination site experiencing trouble accessing the server. Even those who had slots in the evening said they had to wait 3-4 hours to get the jab.

Meanwhile, at the Molarband vaccination site located inside Government Girls Senior Secondary School, not more than 50 people managed to find their way. This was because the Google map location of the school took several of them to a dead end at Molarband village, where the funeral of an elderly man was underway. Many had to ask locals from Molarband village for directions.

At the centre, people were divided into two groups and did not have to wait for more than 30 minutes till they were administered the Covishield vaccine. The vaccination site wore a deserted look barring a site visit by a local BJP worker as his supporters flooded the area with packets of juice and water bottles.

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mori Gate, people began lining up around 9 am but the pace of vaccination picked up only post noon. The first few hours were spent dealt dealing with server issues, officials at the vaccination site said. As the line outside continued to grow and some in the crowd became agitated, several people were directed to a different vaccination site in the same school.

The government school’s classrooms, decorated with art projects, were converted into waiting areas as well as monitoring rooms for those who had to wait half an hour after receiving the shot.