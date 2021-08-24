On birthday, 1-year-old falls to death from Noida high rise

A 1-year-old boy died on his birthday after falling off a staircase at a Noida high rise on Monday. According to police, Riwan was playing on the 12th floor of Casa Greens Society when the incident took place. No complaint has been received since the death was an accident, said police.

“We recieved information that a child had fallen off the 12th floor in Casa Green Society. The minor was close to the staircase and crawled in between the gap of the steel rods, falling to his death. The body was sent for post-mortem and handed over to the family,” said Anita Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh.

As per police and locals, the family had been preparing for a birthday celebration when the toddler crawled out of his house.

His father, Surendra Kasana, was alerted by security officials after a resident saw the boy fall.

Residents in the society and the family rushed the toddler to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The family had relatives and other guests over at the time.