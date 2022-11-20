On agenda at DU’s Academic Council meeting, CUET for PG admissions

On the table in an upcoming meeting of Delhi University’s Academic Council is a proposal to replace the existing postgraduate entrance test with the Common University Entrance Test-PG from the next admission cycle.

This recommendation has been made by a 10-member committee constituted to “suggest a strategy” for PG admissions from 2023-2024. The committee has recommended that admission to all postgraduate programmes is carried out through a single window mechanism and in which the CUET-PG will essentially replace the current DU entrance test.

Under the existing system at DU, 50% of admissions are done directly for students who did their bachelor’s degrees from the university based on their merit in their qualifying examinations. The remaining 50% are filled on the basis of candidates’ ranks in the DU postgraduate entrance test.

The committee has recommended that the first 50% of seats be filled based on CUET-PG ranks, replacing the DU entrance test, and the remaining 50% be filled by the category of students seeking admission after getting their eligible bachelor’s degrees from DU.

It has recommended that while preparing the merit list, primacy be ensured for the category of candidates who used to appear in the DU entrance test.

“The Faculties/Departments of the University will be required to prepare eligibility conditions based on the department/subject specific requirements as the Common Entrance Test will be conducted separately for each programme area and merit list will be prepared programme wise accordingly,” stated the recommendations.