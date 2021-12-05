scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

City’s first Omicron case, vaccine push and teachers’ protest: Delhi in photos

Experts have stressed on vaccination, apart from social distancing measures, as key to tackling the new Covid variant.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 5, 2021 6:49:31 pm
At Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday, which has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. A total of 17 people have been sent from the Delhi airport to the hospital, of which one has tested positive for the new variant. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The Covid-19 vaccine being administered at a Noida government hospital on Sunday. Experts have stressed on vaccination, apart from social distancing measures, as key to tackling the new Covid variant. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) At a weekly market in Noida on Sunday. Experts have urged people to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the protest of Delhi government schools’ guest teachers, demanding regularisation, outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sidhu alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed on its promises to create “8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges” in the national capital. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Delhiites at Lodhi Garden on Sunday. Cloudy skies, light rain and thundershowers are on the radar for the national capital on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement