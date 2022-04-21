Omicron main variant during third wave in Delhi: Data

The omicron variant overtook delta in January when the third wave was at its peak in the capital as shown by government data, which revealed that 79% of the total samples sent for genome sequencing was of omicron and 14% was of delta.

In February and March, omicron cases had an incidence of 100% and delta stood at zero. A total of 783 samples were sent for sequencing of which 504 were analysed and the prevalence of omicron was at 100%, data showed.

Meanwhile, about 97% deaths during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic had the omicron variant, shows data. While 1,035 people died of Covid from January-March, a majority of these deaths were incidental – they were people with serious illnesses or those admitted to hospitals with co-morbidities, who were later infected with Covid.

A total of 671 samples were sent for genome sequencing, of which 578 were sequenced/analysed. A total of 97% were detected with omicron, and 2% with delta, data shows.

Data further showed that from January 13-February 3, a total of 691 Covid deaths were reported, of which Covid was the primary cause in 152 cases, 530 were incidental deaths and nine were other cases like RTA, burn and admitted to the trauma unit.

Similarly, 231 deaths were recorded from February 4-April 18 and a majority were either incidental or were patients with co-morbidities. Only in 75 cases was Covid the primary cause.

Data also shows that Covid cases this time (April) are prevalent among children too, especially in those aged between 6 and 14 years, followed by 15-18 years old. Those till the age of 5 years stood third, data shows. Till date, 1.75 lakh teenagers aged between 15 and 17 have been vaccinated.