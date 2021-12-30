‘Omicron is in Delhi’: Health minister says amid rising Covid cases

Currently, all those who have or are suspected to have contracted the Omicron variant are admitted to the government’s Lok Nayak Hospital or four private hospitals – Sir Ganga Ram, Max Hospital-Saket, Fortis Hospital-Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday admitted that the new, heavily-mutated Omicron variant is circulating in the community in Delhi and is possibly the reason behind the recent increase in the number of cases of Covid-19.

“Covid-19 cases have increased rapidly over the last few days. As per the genome sequencing data, 46 per cent of them are Omicron cases, including people who have travel history and those who do not. This means Omicron is now in Delhi,” said Jain in an online briefing about the increasing cases.

The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting Wednesday accepted the possibility of a community spread after no history of international travel or contact with international travellers were found after investigating nearly 60 cases reported over Monday and Tuesday.

Furthermore, 64 of the 73 new cases reported Wednesday also did not have any history of travel or contact.

Keeping the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant in mind, the Delhi government has ordered four centres to create step-down isolations or quarantine centres for those who might be affected by the new variant.

There will be 100 beds in Terapanth Bhawan that will be linked to Ambedkar Nagar Hospital; 100 beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre linked to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital; 100 beds at IBIS Hotel linked to Indira Gandhi Hospital-Dwarka; and another 50 at CWG village linked to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The centre at CWG village will be scaled up to 500 beds, according to an order issued by the special secretary (Health) S M Ali.

The linked hospitals will provide manpower, consumables and arrange logistics for the centres as per the order. Currently, all those who have or are suspected to have contracted the Omicron variant are admitted to the government’s Lok Nayak Hospital or four private hospitals – Sir Ganga Ram, Max Hospital-Saket, Fortis Hospital-Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital.