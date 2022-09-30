scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Omaxe Society residents protest against Noida Authority’s encroachment drive

A large number of police personnel had also been deployed in front of the society.

Police deployed for the demolition of the encroachments inside Grand Omaxe Society in Noida. (Express Photo)

As bulldozers arrived at the Omaxe Society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city in the wake of a 48-hour ultimatum from the Noida Authority to remove alleged encroachments, the residents of the ground floor flats staged a protest in front of the main gate.

A large number of police personnel had also been deployed in front of the society.

Follow |Shrikanth Tyagi row: After ultimatum, protesters disperse from Noida society

The residents claimed that they had not received written notice and had instead found out via messages that the Noida Authority had taken the issue of alleged encroachment in almost all ground floor flats. The protesters sat in front of the main gate, with posters bearing messages such as “Save houses of innocent people”.

“The Noida Authority is saying there is an issue with what has been built on the boundaries of flats. But according to maps of the builder, we had bought those areas and paid extra as preferred location charge. The Noida authority is saying it is not so in their map…most flats have canopies on the ground floor to stop any trash from falling,” said Jyoti , who lives in Alexandra B.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

“Bigger balconies were given by the builder….we had paid almost 10 per cent of the flat value extra for the ground flats. We were told that everything was above board…if there is some issue then the Noida Authority should have taken it up with the builder first…we only found out through messages,” added Ginny Jindal who lives in Florence D.

Another resident said “only verbal notice was given”, adding “this 48 hours deadline is a tughlaqi farmaan”.

The Noida Authority officials also entered the society later in the morning and spoke with residents.

Advertisement

The situation comes in the wake of a protest by the Tyagi community, which demanded checks for all encroachment in the society. They alleged that Shrikant Tyagi’s family alone had been targeted for removal of the encroachments.

More from Delhi

The Noida Authority also issued a 48-hour deadline for encroachments to be removed, with the officials stating that some notices had already been sent in 2019. A survey of the society was then carried by a team of the Noida Authority Wednesday.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:33:43 pm
Next Story

David Malan backs Andrew Strauss review, Geoffrey Boycott fears ‘death of county cricket’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement