Omaxe Society residents protest against Noida Authority’s encroachment drive

As bulldozers arrived at the Omaxe Society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city in the wake of a 48-hour ultimatum from the Noida Authority to remove alleged encroachments, the residents of the ground floor flats staged a protest in front of the main gate.

A large number of police personnel had also been deployed in front of the society.

The residents claimed that they had not received written notice and had instead found out via messages that the Noida Authority had taken the issue of alleged encroachment in almost all ground floor flats. The protesters sat in front of the main gate, with posters bearing messages such as “Save houses of innocent people”.

“The Noida Authority is saying there is an issue with what has been built on the boundaries of flats. But according to maps of the builder, we had bought those areas and paid extra as preferred location charge. The Noida authority is saying it is not so in their map…most flats have canopies on the ground floor to stop any trash from falling,” said Jyoti , who lives in Alexandra B.

“Bigger balconies were given by the builder….we had paid almost 10 per cent of the flat value extra for the ground flats. We were told that everything was above board…if there is some issue then the Noida Authority should have taken it up with the builder first…we only found out through messages,” added Ginny Jindal who lives in Florence D.

Another resident said “only verbal notice was given”, adding “this 48 hours deadline is a tughlaqi farmaan”.

The Noida Authority officials also entered the society later in the morning and spoke with residents.

The situation comes in the wake of a protest by the Tyagi community, which demanded checks for all encroachment in the society. They alleged that Shrikant Tyagi’s family alone had been targeted for removal of the encroachments.

The Noida Authority also issued a 48-hour deadline for encroachments to be removed, with the officials stating that some notices had already been sent in 2019. A survey of the society was then carried by a team of the Noida Authority Wednesday.