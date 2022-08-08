Omaxe row: At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women residents who refused to back down

August 8, 2022 8:15:55 pm
“Ye jo step liya gaya hai ye sirf mahilayon ki wajah se liya gaya hai (this step has only been taken because of the women here),” said one of the several residents of Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday, referring to the FIR against Shrikant Tyagi, booked for abusing and pushing a woman on Friday.
In fact, it was after a video went viral, showing a woman standing up to an abusive Tyagi, that police and BJP leaders jumped into action. On Sunday night, when Tyagi’s alleged henchmen landed up at the society “to support him”, many women from the society again came out and faced off with them.
On Monday, society residents Swati Agrawal, Namita Singh, Mahima Joshi, Priyanka and Anna were among those fielding questions about the incident and its fallout.
“The action (of demolishing encroachment by Tyagi) that the (Noida) Authority has taken is welcome. But this should have been done two years ago. Authorities are lax; it’s only after yesterday that they’ve woken up,” said one of the women on Monday morning.
Swati Agrawal, who is in her 40s and has been residing at Grand Omaxe for the past 10 years with her husband and daughter, said Tyagi’s behaviour has led to several complaints being filed in the past. An author, she was a member of the apartment owners association (AOA) in 2019, when the encroachment first began. “He would also use the gym at odd hours, and when he was asked not to, he would respond rudely. He would carry his bouncers to the swimming pool each time he went for a swim. Women residents would feel uncomfortable, but when he was asked not to do so, he called me personally and threatened me. Can you imagine?” Agrawal said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We are waiting for him to be arrested. It should not happen that he gets released, comes back and starts troubling us again,” Agrawal said.
The women also credited their friend who stood up to Tyagi on Thursday. “It has been three days, gunday tak aa gaye (even goons showed up), but he hasn’t been caught… We can’t just clap our hands about the demolition that took place and be happy,” another woman said.
The women also said they could have never imagined a group of men entering their upscale society as they did on Sunday night. Noida Police has booked 10 men under IPC Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) among other sections, and arrested six of them.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Derek O’Brien to Naidu: ‘You would’ve tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure…didn’t happen’
International Cat Day 2022: Five ways to take care of your feline friends
Power sector employees, engineers protest against Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF
CUET UG 2022: Today’s exam postponed for Itanagar aspirants due to heavy landslides; check new schedule here
Govind Pansare murder: Responsibility of probe agencies to ensure perpetrators brought to book, not emboldened, says Bombay HC
KCET row: Karnataka HC ‘concerned’ about fate of repeaters, but allows KEA to begin documentation verification process
Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash
Jowar roti and ragi balls proposed for midday meals in north and south Karnataka
Kejriwal hits back at PM Modi’s ‘rewri’ jibe: Those who say this should be declared traitors
Train officers probing NDPS cases on proper investigation procedure, HC tells Punjab DGP
‘No Login, No Sign up’: Meet Huddle01, a decentralised Indian alternative to Zoom
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP sends notices