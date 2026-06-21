Solutions to global challenges are emerging from IITs: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Once focused only on the engineering sector, now solutions to all of the country’s and world’s challenges are emerging from IITs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

Birla was speaking at an event organised at IIT-Delhi by Pan IIT Alumni India, a body representing over 500,000 IIT alumni. The event marked 75 years of the IIT ecosystem, and involved the launch of a publication – ‘IIT: The Story of India’s Most Prestigious Educational Ecosystem’ – written by Prabhat Kumar, chairman, Pan IIT Alumni India.

“We have established the excellence of the IITs in the world. When I go to different countries, they talk of the IITs…other countries believe that in their country also institutions like the IITs for research, science, innovation, and technology should be set up…We are proud that there is no institution in the world that can compete with our IITs’ quality, innovation, and research,” Birla said.