Olympic medallist appointed first V-C of Delhi Sports University

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia meet former Olympic medalist weighlifter Karnam Malleswari as she appointed the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Retired weightlifter Karnam Malleshwari — the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics — has been appointed the first vice-chancellor of the Delhi government’s Delhi Sports University.

Malleshwari won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She has also been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award and Padma Shri.

“Our dream of launching Delhi Sports University is coming true. It gives me great pride that Olympic medallist Karnam Malleshwari will be first Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University. We discussed the vision of Delhi Sports University today,” announced CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media on Wednesday.

The Delhi assembly had passed a Bill for the establishment of this university in 2019, with the aim of offering graduate, postgraduate and doctorate degrees in a range of sports.

Malleshwari said her idea of the university is to seek out young talent from schools.

“We should start visiting schools once they reopen and conduct a talent hunt for students interested in sports. There are many children who take keen interest in sports, but due to lack of any infrastructure they are unable to pursue their athletic dream. We will identify students and match their athletic skills to the sports they are apt for. We can use our existing infrastructure and coaches to begin sifting through our students to identify their athletic acumen. We will use the approach of going to schools, to children and players who are keen to strengthen their athletic acumen,” she added.

On the objectives of the sports university, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The intention of building a world-class sports university is not to generate jobs but to provide a space for individuals to finally build their athletic talent. Through Delhi Sports University, we want to nurture and foster talent so that we can say at least 50 Olympians are proud alumni of Delhi Sports University. The university will also provide state-of-the-art sports facilities. Our goal is to prepare international medal winning champions in at least 10 sports fields.”

Sisodia said DSU would be “paramount in developing and fostering a culture rich in building sports acumen and providing world class coaching”.

Sisodia said the degree from the university will be equivalent to degrees in mainstream courses.

“It will offer graduation, postgraduate and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey, among other sports. The Sports University will streamline sports facilities and bring sports talents under their ambit to prepare them for world-class competitions,” the Delhi government said in a statement.