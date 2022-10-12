Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar faces more heat as Delhi court frames murder charges against him

A Delhi court Wednesday framed charges of murder against Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the killing of 27-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, his lawyers said.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges of murder among, other sections of the IPC, against Kumar and 17 others. A detailed order on charge is awaited.

The prosecution had on October 1 concluded arguments on charges in the case, submitting that there was enough evidence to frame charges of murder and abduction against Kumar and the other accused.

Police have chargesheeted 13 accused persons under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 120 (B) criminal conspiracy, among other sections. There are 155 prosecution witnesses in this case.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp.

Sushil’s name cropped up when a video of the incident came to light which purportedly featured him. He was arrested after the court had issued a look out notice against him after being on the run.

The police have accused Sushil of plotting this conspiracy, by calling his associates from Delhi and Haryana with firearms, and choosing the stadium to commit this conspiracy.