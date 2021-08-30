Get old vehicles scrapped: Delhi Transport department issues advisory

Not all provisions of the Centre’s automobile scrapping policy, under which old vehicles clearing an automated fitness test are allowed to ply, will be applicable in Delhi as existing provisions mandating phasing out diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will remain enforced in the city.

The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice, advising owners of such vehicles not to take them out on the city’s roads and to get them scrapped under the end of life vehicles policy notified by the Delhi government in 2018. There are six authorised centres where old vehicles are scrapped in the city.

Under the Centre’s policy, vehicles are classified into commercial and personal categories, unlike Delhi where classification is done based on type of fuel.

The Central policy states that commercial vehicles over 15 years old and personal vehicles over 20 years old are marked for scrapping if they fail an automated fitness test. However, in Delhi’s case, diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old “shall not ply” and are “liable to be impounded and invite necessary penal action under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988” due to the city’s hazardous levels of air pollution.

Authorities are, however, not yet cracking down on old vehicles, deciding to raise awareness first. Such vehicles, including two-wheelers, number around 37 lakh out of Delhi’s over 1 crore registered vehicles.

The Transport Department has also clarified that notwithstanding the fact that Registration Certificates (RC) of vehicles are valid for 15 years, diesel vehicles cannot ply beyond 10 years. However, no-objection certificates will be issued to diesel vehicles aged between 10-15 years old for re-registration in certain states. “NOC can be obtained for diesel vehicles beyond 10 years but less than 15 years for states which have conveyed their concurrence for registration of such diesel vehicles,” says the Transport Department notice.

According to government regulations, there are six states – Rajasthan (entire state), Bihar (18 districts), Maharashtra (26 districts), Uttar Pradesh (33 districts), West Bengal (only BS-IV variants in Kolkata and BS-III, BS-IV in other districts), and Meghalaya (entire state).

Authorities are also not cracking down on old vehicles aggressively as the six scrapping centres will not be able to handle the load adequately. Moreover, the municipal corporations have been complaining since 2018 that the 26-odd centres where confiscated vehicles are junked are running out of space.