Old RTR flyover to reopen in Delhi: Only cars, two-wheelers allowed initially; trucks face restrictions

The Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, which was scheduled to reopen on Monday morning after repair work, is now likely to reopen by Monday evening, providing relief to commuters travelling between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and South Delhi.

However, officials said that for the next few days, only two-wheelers and light four-wheelers would be permitted to use the repaired flyover.

The reopening is significant as the closure of the carriageway towards Vasant Vihar over the past few days had forced motorists to take the adjoining service road, leading to congestion on surrounding roads.

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The approximately 900-920-metre-long flyover is a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi. It also serves commuters coming from Gurugram, many of whom continue towards South Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Despite its relatively short length, the flyover carries nearly two lakh vehicles daily, according to traffic police officials. It was opened in 2009.