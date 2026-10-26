Old RTR flyover to reopen in Delhi: Only cars, two-wheelers allowed initially; trucks face restrictions

The reopening is significant as the closure of the carriageway towards Vasant Vihar over the past few days had forced motorists to take the adjoining service road, leading to congestion on surrounding roads.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readOct 26, 2026 03:35 PM IST
The approximately 900-920-metre-long flyover is a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi. (Express Photo)The approximately 900-920-metre-long flyover is a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi. (Express Photo)
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The Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, which was scheduled to reopen on Monday morning after repair work, is now likely to reopen by Monday evening, providing relief to commuters travelling between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and South Delhi.

However, officials said that for the next few days, only two-wheelers and light four-wheelers would be permitted to use the repaired flyover.

The reopening is significant as the closure of the carriageway towards Vasant Vihar over the past few days had forced motorists to take the adjoining service road, leading to congestion on surrounding roads.

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The approximately 900-920-metre-long flyover is a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi. It also serves commuters coming from Gurugram, many of whom continue towards South Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Despite its relatively short length, the flyover carries nearly two lakh vehicles daily, according to traffic police officials. It was opened in 2009.

Who can use the flyover?
Officials said the decision to reopen the flyover followed an assessment of the repaired stretch on Sunday.

“We checked whether the repaired patches had gained sufficient strength. Based on the assessment, we decided to initially restrict movement to light vehicles. We will now assess the flyover’s performance under traffic load before allowing the full flow of vehicles,” a senior traffic official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Vikas Kumar said additional personnel would be deployed to manage traffic and enforce the restrictions.

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To prevent heavy vehicles from entering the flyover, the Public Works Department (PWD) will install a height barrier at its entrance, traffic officials said.

“Additional traffic personnel will also be deployed to divert heavy vehicles before they reach the flyover. Personnel will also be stationed at night to ensure that such vehicles do not pass through,” an official said.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited the flyover on Monday morning to inspect its condition and review the repair work.

How traffic personnel spotted the damaged patches
The damage was first noticed by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Virender, a traffic police zonal officer, during a patrol between 7 am and 8 am on October 20, officials said.

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“Virender noticed damaged patches on the flyover and informed his senior officers, who subsequently alerted the PWD. The carriageway was promptly closed to traffic as a precautionary measure, allowing repair work to begin,” an official said.

Officials said cracks and deterioration had been detected at two locations on the flyover, exposing the underlying surface. A few other minor damaged patches were also identified.

“The closure was necessary to carry out repairs and safety checks and prevent potential accidents,” the official said.

The PWD and traffic police coordinated the closure and repair work, diverting vehicles heading towards Vasant Vihar onto the adjoining service road. No accident or other untoward incident was reported in connection with the damage, officials added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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