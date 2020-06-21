Delhi: Retired MEA official attacked, wife killed during robbery bid at Safdarjung Enclave

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the security guard of the building arrived at the couple’s house along with two or three of his associates. According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the security guard of the building arrived at the couple’s house along with two or three of his associates.

A 94-year-old retired MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife was stabbed to death during a robbery attempt at Safdarjung Enclave in Southwest Delhi on Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the security guard of the building arrived at the couple’s house along with two or three of his associates.

While B R Chawla was forced to remain seated on the sofa, his wife, Kanta Chawla, was stabbed by the guard when she tried to resist the robbery bid.

Devender Arya, DCP (Southwest) said, “The security guard of the building, who was recently appointed, went to the couple’s house along with two-three of his associates. Kanta opened the door and saw the men.”

“Before she could do anything, the men overpowered the couple and told them to sit on the sofa. Police said that Kanta tried to stop the men but one of them stabbed her with a sharp object and the she fell on the sofa,” he added.

The accused, the cop said, then went to the bedroom and escaped with all the money and jewellery.

Police said that while Kanta was lying injured on the floor, her husband rushed outside to seek help.

The neighbours immediately called the RWA president who made the PCR call.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Police said that the old couple had two children, both of whom died a few years ago.

An FIR has been registered against the guard and his associates and a search is underway.

