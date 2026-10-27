Delhi’s RTR flyover reopens after repairs, one truck defies restrictions

Delhi’s Old RTR flyover reopened after repairs but remains off-limits to heavy vehicles. A truck allegedly broke through a height barrier and tried to enter; an FIR has been lodged

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 01:09 PM IST
The Old RTR flyover was closed on October 21 after cracks and structural damage were detected at two locations, disrupting traffic on a key route connecting the Delhi airport area with Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi.The Old RTR flyover was closed on October 21 after cracks and structural damage were detected at two locations, disrupting traffic on a key route connecting the Delhi airport area with Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi. (Source: Express Archives/ Tashi Tobgyal)
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Delhi’s Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover reopened to commuters around midnight on Monday, but only for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers as officials continue to assess its structural safety.

Hours after the reopening, a truck allegedly attempted to enter the flyover. It allegedly ignored instructions from personnel deployed at the site to take the service road, sped up and broke through the barrier. Traffic personnel chased the vehicle and eventually forced it back.

Police said an FIR has been registered.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD), has taken measures to prevent heavy vehicles from accessing the flyover, with the PWD installing the height barrier. Rumble strips and pickets have been set up at the flyover as a precautionary measure.

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Traffic officials said heavy vehicles would be allowed on the stretch only after 7-8 days.

Why was the Old RTR flyover closed?

The Old RTR flyover was closed on October 21 after cracks and structural damage were detected at two locations, disrupting traffic on a key route connecting the Delhi airport area with Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi.

Inspections reportedly found deterioration in the concrete around the gap-slab section, visible cracks and exposed reinforcement bars.

The approximately 900-920-metre-long flyover is a key link for motorists travelling to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). It also serves commuters coming from Gurugram, many of whom continue towards South Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Despite its relatively short length, the flyover carries nearly two lakh vehicles daily, according to Delhi Traffic Police officers. It was opened in 2009.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had visited the flyover on Monday morning to inspect its condition and review the repair work. “The necessary repair work has been completed, and the flyover is set to reopen for light vehicles. A comprehensive structural audit is also underway to ensure the strength and long-term safety of this flyover, which was constructed in 2009,” the Minister said.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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