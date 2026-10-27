Delhi’s RTR flyover reopens after repairs, one truck defies restrictions

Delhi’s Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover reopened to commuters around midnight on Monday, but only for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers as officials continue to assess its structural safety.

Hours after the reopening, a truck allegedly attempted to enter the flyover. It allegedly ignored instructions from personnel deployed at the site to take the service road, sped up and broke through the barrier. Traffic personnel chased the vehicle and eventually forced it back.

Police said an FIR has been registered.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD), has taken measures to prevent heavy vehicles from accessing the flyover, with the PWD installing the height barrier. Rumble strips and pickets have been set up at the flyover as a precautionary measure.